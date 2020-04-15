Salvation Army and Jamaican Spice restaurant donate 50 meals to Ruby Memorial ER staff as part of new weekly donations

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Salvation Army of Marion, Monongalia and Preston counties has teamed up with Jamaican Spice restaurant to provide weekly meals to Ruby Memorial Hospital staff.

The plan is in its first week and delivered 50 meals to Ruby’s ER department on Wednesday. The pair are hoping to donate to a different department every Wednesday. Next week the plan is to donate 170 meals to the cardiology department.

“(We) feel extremely wonderful because they are taking a big risk, consistently being around the people who have been affected by this and unfortunately, the numbers keep growing and it definitely does make us feel real wonderful,” Lt. Sheldon Greenland said.

Greenland is a lieutenant with the Salvation Army who said they initially had a fundraiser planned with Jamaica spice but that COVID-19 made it impossible to have the event.

Instead of sitting around, Greenland said, waiting for the virus to pass and doing nothing in the meantime, the two decided it was: “a wonderful opportunity for us to still do something together to support those who are on the frontlines helping, treating those who are been affected medically by the COVID-19 virus.”

Lt. Nicole Greenland, who is also a lieutenant, said the ER staff was grateful when they delivered the food.

“They were very happy to know that we’re able to give them a meal and the nurse that I spoke to said that she was very grateful to have it,” Greenland said.

She said it was one of the many things the Salvation Army is doing and has done to help healthcare workers during the novel coronavirus outbreak. That is in addition to their continued work feeding those who are food insecure five days a week.

Greenland said the Salvation Army has a COVID-19 hotline (844-458-4673) people can call if they are feeling alone or anxious during this time.

Those who would like to support the organization financially, can do so on the Salvation Army’s website, by clicking here. All donations stay in West Virginia to help with the COVID crisis and other pressing issues.