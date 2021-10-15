Salvation Army encourages the public to be generous this holiday season

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Salvation Army of Marion, Monongalia and Preston Counties is reminding the public that the season of giving will soon be upon us.

“We are a community-funded organization,” said Lt. Sheldon Greenland with the Salvation Army. “Whatever money is donated locally, stays locally. And as you are very aware, it is almost that time for the iconic Christmas bells to be back out and we are excited about it. But this year we need to have more volunteers, so volunteers are something that we’re in need of this year because it’s hard to hire people this year.

Volunteer manning a Red Kettle and ringing her Christmas bell

Greenland said they “really need” to have more volunteer groups this year and he hopes to get more since COVID is subsiding.

Right now, the organization has a few volunteer groups it relies on, but they are not enough to reach its fundraising goals. Greenland said volunteers will be needed for the weekends when most people are out shopping during the Christmas season.

They will man the Red Kettles and ring the bells at local shopping centers and businesses. Plus, volunteers are needed to help with other things like the Angel Tree Program, which gives gifts to children whose parents can’t afford them.

Lt. Sheldon Greenland

November the 13th at 11:30 a.m. at the Morgantown Mall, we’re going to have our Angel Tree and Kettle kick off. And this year, we’re going to have The National Capital Band, they’re coming again to be with us. They were with us last year, a small ensemble. But then we’re going to have another concert in the afternoon, but more details to come as time progresses to that. But we’re really, truly excited because they’re really well — I should say, well known group who are excellent in playing music. And they are Salvation Army brass band and the Salvation Army has a long history in playing brass music as well, and we’re looking forward to some partnerships. Lt. Sheldon Greenland — Salvation Army

“Or, you could stop into another location and drop a check off or an in-kind donation,” Greenland said. “Anything you do is gratefully accepted, and it turns back around to help those in our community who are in need.”

Money raised will go into programs like Hope Cafe, which serves meals to the food-insecure five days a week. The Army has done this in Morgantown for more than 30 years, Greenland said.

Now, it does it in a new location off Grafton Rd., weekdays from 3-5:15 p.m.

Inside Hope Cafe

Bus from downtown bringing clients to Hope Cafe

As if that weren’t enough, the Salvation Army will now offer brunch as well to its clients.

“On Monday the 18th, we will be starting to serve brunch,” Greenland said. “That’ll be from 11 a.m. through 12:30 p.m. That will be Monday through Friday, and that’s another meal that we’re going to serve on top of our dinner that we start from 3-5:15 p.m., Monday through Friday, so we’re excited about that.”