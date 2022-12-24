MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WBOY) — If you’re out of power and in need of a warm Christmas dinner, the Salvation Army in Morgantown has you covered.

The Salvation Army of Morgantown will be serving a free Christmas dinner at Hazel’s House of Hope on December 25 from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The menu will consist of ham, turkey, green beans, corn, mashed potatoes, pies and more. All are welcome to attend.

Dennis Smith, the corp officer of the Morgantown Salvation Army, prepared much of the food himself on Christmas Eve.

“Morgantown, we’re a community, and we should treat it as such. So whether you’re less fortunate or whether you’re very fortunate, we just want folks to get together, have a meal together, and as they say, ‘break bread’ and just enjoy the evening,” Smith said.

It was very evident during an interview with 12 News that Dennis Smith has a passion for food and cooking. He one day hopes to open his own BBQ restaurant called “Salvation Barbeque” after he retires.

The dinner will be held inside the Hope Cafe, a kitchen that serves about 70 people a day on average, though Smith says he is preparing for up to 200 hungry mouths on Christmas.