Salvation Army, Next Level Chef serve free Thanksgiving meal

The WVU men’s basketball team prepared plates for those who attended. (WBOY Image)

MORGANTOWN W.Va. – The Salvation Army partnered with Next Level Chef to provide Thanksgiving meals on Nov. 24.

The dinners were served at The Salvation Army’s Hope Café. The Hope Café was set to serve 150 people.

Plates were fixed by the West Virginia University men’s basketball team.

Included in the meal were turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, green beans, and a dinner roll. An assortment of desserts was also provided.

“It’s an honor to know that we are able to meet the need of someone who may not have a Thanksgiving meal at all, and we are able to say, ‘come on sit, the table is set for you guys, so come on, sit and enjoy,'” said Lieutenant Nicole Greenland, Salvation Army.

After the dinner, 50 meals were prepared in to-go boxes and taken to a neighboring community in need.

The women’s team helped to serve meals at the old location in 2019