Salvation Army plans to reopen thrift stores in Fairmont and Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Salvation Army of Marion, Monongalia and Preston counties is planning on reopening its two family stores, or thrift stores as they are commonly known, on Saturday, May 23.

The two stores are located in Fairmont and Morgantown, Lieutenant Sheldon Greenland with the organization explained. The Fairmont store will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the one in Morgantown will operate from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“We kind of delayed the reopening as to make sure that we had everything in place, to make sure that we keep our staff and everybody who comes into our facility safe,” Greenland said. “We’re just asking that people come out and shop and just be mindful the new normal as it is in the stores.”

Greenland explained that there will be posted notices in both stores displaying the safety guidelines to ensure the safety of shoppers and employees. Another measure that has been put in place, to promote the well-being of all, is a hand-washing station at the entrance of the store, he said.

We want people to wash their hands upon entry of the store and they can wash their hands upon the exiting of the store. We have installed sneeze guards courtesy of City Neon and City Neon has also donated face shields for all of our staff that will be interacting with the public. And of course gloves, masks, etc. to ensure that our staff stays healthy when they interact with the public. Lt. Sheldon Greenland, Salvation Army

While their stores have been closed, Greenland said, the Salvation Army has been occupying itself by still providing free meals to the food insecure, five days a week and by donating meals, in conjunction with Jamaican Spice, to different departments at Ruby Memorial Hospital.

This week, the pair donated nearly 40 meals to the Respiratory Therapy Department at Ruby. The week before, they donated to the Facilities and Engineering Department, Greenland said.



Jamaican Spice and the Salvation Army are plan to donating more meals next week to a different department, Greenland said, and the pair are very excited to keep showing their support for frontline healthcare workers. Their support has not been met by a blind eye, he said the staff at Ruby have sent kind notes expressing their gratitude.

The aforementioned meals the organization serves to the food insecure have been in the form of to-go boxes instead of served in their cafeteria as they normally are because of COVID-19.

The Salvation Army will continue to serve to-go meals, Greenland said, because there is currently no feasible way to serve the meals in a safe manner that is in accordance with safety guidelines.

“Once we open up all the people will want to come in and we serve upwards of 80 people each day and a lot of them come at the same time, so that will far outweigh the 25 people guideline,” Greenland said.

“We’re still serving to-go as best as we can, we’re assessing the change back as we speak, it’s something we’re consistently monitoring. We’re playing on the side of caution to make sure that we keep ourselves safe and everyone who will need our services safe.”

Greenland said he would like to thank all who have donated money so generously to the Salvation Army to make sure that they can support the food insecure and healthcare workers.

He added that he is grateful to see that the communities in the three counties they serve have come together during the pandemic and that he is proud to be a part of those communities.