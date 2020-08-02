Salvation Army pledges to keep helping the community through the pandemic

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Salvation Army of Marion, Monongalia and Preston Counties says it will keep doing its best to serve the community as the COVID-19 pandemic rages on.

Some of the free food the Salvation Army serves to the community

Their efforts to serve the community include providing free meals, monetary help and other social services. This is according to Lt. Sheldon Greenland who said they have had to make a lot of adjustments since the pandemic started, but they are still managing to help many people.

Lt. Sheldon Greenland

As soon as the pandemic came in we shifted from our in house serving of the meals, that we do from Monday to Friday. We are going to continue serving the meals in a to-go fashion. It’s actually been successful thus far, even though we would rather be able to maintain our safe space, where people are respected and love. But we’re going to continue serving meals in a to-go fashion because it’s still providing the essential service of serving tasty nutritious meals to whoever would have it. Lt. Sheldon Greenland – Salvation Army

Greenland said they are currently serving 100 meals a day on average, but used to serve roughly 120 before the pandemic. He attributed the decline to the fact that people are receiving more government benefits.



Salvation Army client using sanitation station(left), some of the food they offer (right)

Right now, Greenland said, the Salvation Army is looking to hire a head cook, kitchen assistant and truck driver to pick up items for the thrift store. Currently, his wife Lt. Nicole Greenland has been doing all the cooking, but they need someone else so they can free up time to start new ventures.

“We want to fill these positions so that we can be able to expand into other areas and reaching young people,” Greenland said. “The summer is almost over, so we want to make sure we reach everyone and make sure that we are doing something even in the midst of a pandemic, to make sure people know that they are loved. We want to just be able to go out into the community and share that. We are looking into new innovative ways of sharing a good message to people, so that they know that they are loved and appreciated, that extends to those in the nursing home, etc. Look out for more activities that we are going to be putting out.”

Greenland said those interested in applying for any of the open positions need to apply in person at their Morgantown location at 1264 University Ave. Their phone number is (304) 296-3525.

Greenland also encouraged all those who can to donate to the Salvation Army, so that they can continue to do their part to help the communities that they serve.