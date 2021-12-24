Salvation Army rings last bells for this holiday season on Christmas Eve

Marines rang bells for the Salvation Army on their last day of the holiday season. (WBOY Images)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Christmas Eve is the last day the Salvation Army will ring bells outside of stores for this Christmas season.

United States Marines were out at 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. ringing bells for donations to raise money for the Salvation Army.

The Salvation Army has reached 60 percent of its $300,000 goal.

“I want to say thank you, thank you so much to Morgantown, West Virginia as a whole, there were people that give, and we have seen it during our Christmas toy donation, and even during our bell ringing. So I want to say thank you so much for supporting the Salvation Army during the season and beyond,” said Lieutenant Nicole Greenland.

Lieutenant Greenland said the Marines usually make a lot of money on the last day, so she hopes their goal is met, so the Salvation Army can continue their services in Monongalia and Preston counties.

