Salvation Army says ‘thank you’ to all who helped with their fundraising campaign

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Salvation Army of Marion, Monongalia and Preston Counties wanted to tell the community, ‘thank you,’ especially to those who helped them with their annual Red Kettle campaign.

The campaign ran towards the end of 2019 and is considered a major source of funding for the organization’s 2020 budget. Lieutenant Sheldon Greenland said they had fallen short of their goal by $12,000 but that they were not deterred.

“We are still extremely grateful for volunteers, all the bell ringers, all the companies that allowed us to ring in front of their facilities this season,” Greenland said. “It is always a wonderful thing for us to say thank you to those who have helped us because this community that helps the Salvation Army by donating helps us to support those who are in need.”

Some of the ways they help those in need Greenland said is through their emergency and utility assistance, Angel Tree program and feeding programs. The organization serves about 120 people, every day, from Monday through Friday. He said although the fundraising campaign was over, he still encourages people to donate to help them reach their goal.

“You can always send checks to the Salvation Army and just put ‘Salvation Army’ and mail it 1264 University Ave., Morgantown, WV,” Greenland said. “Or you can send it to our P.O. box, P.O. Box 753 Morgantown, WV. That’s always a wonderful way to help us, by sending financial donations.”

If you are unable to donate but still want to help or donate and also do something hands-on, the Army is always willing and able to receive volunteers, Greenland said. Volunteers can help them serve meals at the soup kitchen, or help them at the thrift store among other things.

Greenland said volunteers helping to serve food is something their clients really enjoy seeing.

“Listen, the people here love when people get involved,” he said. “So the more they see the community helping, it’s always a beautiful thing because people in need need to have the dignity that they are still people so the more that the community supports that, the better it is.”