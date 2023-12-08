MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Santa was at WVU Medicine Children’s on Friday to bring holiday cheer to the young patients.

The Morgantown Fire Department brought a firetruck with a ladder so he could greet the children through their high-rise windows. The tradition started last year in the midst of the RSV and COVID-19 season as a way for Santa to give holiday cheer but not spread germs.

Before going up on the ladder, Santa greeted young patients, their families and medical employees and also had stuffed animals to give out. Marisa Sayre of WVU Medical Children’s said, “Our patients and families mean everything to us, and the holidays are a stressful time so to bring smiles to the patients and families in our building is our goal.”

When asked about what he hopes to bring with his visit, Santa said, “Just smiles, smiles and a dream, and the hope of Christmas.”