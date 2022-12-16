MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Morgantown Fire Department hoisted a ladder outside of WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital at 2 p.m. on Dec. 16, with a special appearance from Santa Claus.

Santa Claus was raised on a ladder to the windows of children staying at the hospital. He was waving and spreading his Christmas cheer for the children who are spending their holiday season a little differently this year. After Santa was done waving on the ladder, he brought gift bags to be passed out to the children, which contained some fun items for them to enjoy while they stay in the hospital.

While Santa visits children’s hospitals all around the country every year, this is the first year that WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital has been up and running.

Santa’s reindeer were resting, so the Morgantown Fire Department helped him fly in the sky on Friday. Executive director of the children’s hospital, Marisa Sayre, mentioned to a 12 News reporter that they would like to make this event an annual thing for the children of the hospital.

Lieutenant Douglas Sharpe of the Morgantown Fire Department explained why they decided to help Santa visit the children’s hospital. He said, “to try to break up the monotony of having to be away from home in unfavorable circumstances over the holiday season. I’ve been a firefighter for 27 years. I became a firefighter to serve the community, this is just another way we can serve the community.”

WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital has been doing Christmas themed activities all December long for the children who will be staying over the holidays. Sayre said that they will continue to do more activities and hold special events for the ill children for the rest of December. While there are also children who have to be isolated due to their illness, nurses and doctors are making sure that these specific kids still get to participate in the fun activities.