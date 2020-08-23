Save the Post Office Saturday event hopes to bring support in for USPS

STAR CITY, W.Va. – Community members gathered in front of the Star City Post Office Saturday to show their support for the United States Postal Service.

The USPS is currently facing major budget cuts and possible closures, which has sparked some concerns ahead of the upcoming election, where mail-in ballots are expected to surge, due to the pandemic.

Those in attendance held up signs and practiced social distancing while waving to cars that were driving by. Advocates explained that there are many simple ways to show the post office support during this time.

“You can buy a roll of stamps, or a few stamps or one stamp. Someone told me that if every family spent 10 or 11 dollars at the post office,” advocate Sheree Wetzel described. “That would eliminate some of the budget crunches that is going on. So buy, buy stamps!”

Saturday’s event was promoted by the MoveOn campaign, hosting rallies like this one across the country. To keep up with the next event and learn more about the movement, click here.

