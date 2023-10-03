MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia Botanic Garden has started its fourth annual Scarecrow Spectacular in collaboration with multiple non-profit organizations in the area.

The garden has been holding the Scarecrow Spectacular for four years and officials with the garden said they feel that local non-profits in the area have something to crow about and often go overlooked.

“This is the fourth annual Scarecrow Spectacular and we are a non-profit ourselves, but we are able to extend an invitation to other non-profits in the area to come show off what they do. Because a lot of people don’t get to see them and see what kind of missions that they have and so they put up these beautiful scarecrow creations here at the garden,” WV Botanic Garden Executive Director Philip Smith said.

Fifteen scarecrows are located throughout the WV Botanic Garden Reservoir Loop Trail, all representing different non-profit organizations and the garden has asked spectators to participate in voting for their favorite scarecrow.

“We like to encourage people to come out and vote for their favorite scarecrow. There’s a QR code on each of the signs that show the mission of these organizations and you can vote for your favorite scarecrow. We always like to get the people, the public participating in something like that,” said Smith.

The scarecrows will be in place throughout the month of October.