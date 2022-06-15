MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Adults who lost their job or had reduced hours during the pandemic can head back to school with financial assistance from Your Community Foundation’s Monongalia County Adult Workforce Retraining Scholarship.

The goal of the scholarship is to help people recover from career setbacks brought on by the pandemic and give people an opportunity to start fresh in a role they enjoy doing.

YCF logo (YCF)

The undisclosed amount of money was provided by an anonymous donor that was concerned about people leaving the county to find jobs elsewhere after their hardships.

“There’s a workforce shortage everywhere, and we don’t want people to leave the community because either they can’t find a job or they don’t have the education they need to do a different type of job, maybe that they really want to do, that they just haven’t been able to afford the courses or the training to go back to school,” said Patty Showers-Ryan, President of YCF. “This scholarship will help people receive that training and keep them in our community, working in Monongalia County.”

To be eligible, applicants must show documented proof they worked in Monongalia County in March of 2020. Applicants are not required to have lived in the county.

Award recipients will be able to use the funding to pay for tuition, books, lab fees, tools, certification fees and more. The application link can be found here or people can call the YCF office at 304-296-3433 or stop by the YCF office in Morgantown at 201 High Street for assistance.