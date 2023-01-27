MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – In celebration of National School Choice Week, the Cardinal Institute for West Virginia Policy will host a K-12 school fair at the Morgantown Marriott at 2 Waterfront Place on Jan. 28 for families to explore their options when it comes to their children’s education.

According to a release from the National School Choice Awareness Foundation, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., parents will be able to meet various education providers, “including charter schools, private schools, homeschool groups, microschool opportunities, and dyslexia services providers.” Families will also have the chance to win a back-to-school shopping scholarship by joining a scavenger hunt.

Face painting, balloon art, a photobooth station and free snacks will be available to attending children, and throughout the event, there will be student performances.

“As a student, the one thing I craved the most was community, and I would have loved to attend a school fair to learn about options available to me,” said Andrew Bambrick, education outreach coordinator for the Cardinal Institute, “The West Virginia School Choice Fair in Morgantown is a chance for families to come and interact with education entrepreneurs, schools, and other organizations that are here to support students in their learning. Please come on out for fun, fellowship, and a celebration of education in the Mountain State.”

An educator of the year, student voice for choice (in elementary, middle, and high school age categories), and educational freedom advocate of the year will be revealed and rewarded at the event as part of the Cardinal Institute for West Virginia Policy’s annual West Virginia School Choice Awards.

To learn more, you can contact Amanda Kieffer at amanda@cardinalinstitute.com or 304-541-9551.