BRUCETON MILLS, W.Va. (WBOY) — Students from three Monongalia County elementary schools gathered together at Chestnut Ridge Park on Tuesday to release rainbow trout fish after raising them for over eight months.

Mountainview, North, and Mason Dixon Elementary Schools received rainbow trout eggs from the Bowden Fish Hatchery in Elkins this past September. All three schools hatched the eggs over the following months and kept them in their classrooms where the students were able to feed the trout and watch them grow. On Tuesday, the three schools brought the students to the park to release all of the fish.

There were also nine stations set up around the park for students to circulate through. They included:

Station One and Two – Aquatic and Vertebrae sampling

Station Three – Fly fishing

Station Four – Quilting

Station Five – Fly tying

Station Six – Scientific equipment

Station Seven – WVU Core Arboretum showing how trees age

Station Eight – WVU Art Museum doing screen printing

Station Nine – Avian Conservation Group showing off birds

Aquatic Sampling (WBOY Image) Vertebrae Sampling (WBOY Image) Fly Fishing (WBOY Image) Fly Tying (WBOY Image) Learning how trees age (WBOY Image) Screen Printing (WBOY Image)

Jennifer Ripley Stueckle, WVU Teaching Professor and Trout in the Classroom Director started the “Trout in the Classroom” project back in 2019 and completed the first year of the project in 2020 when she released the trout alone due to COVID-19. This was the first year that Stueckle was able to have other schools participate in releasing the fish together. She said that she hopes that this program engages the students in a multitude of different topics, considering that she tried to make it a science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM) based project.

Students were responsible for water chemistry, looking at the life cycle, art projects, quilting, and screen printing. In a way, she wanted to show the students how much of an environmental impact the project could have.

Stueckle believes that this project can make learning more fun for students. She said, “I just want students, especially in West Virginia, trout is our state fish – Brooke Trout – even though they are releasing rainbow trout today, but I want them to have that connection to their state, to their environments, you know, the responsibility of understanding what a good ecosystem is and how important these fish are, not only for food or for the ecosystem, but also for recreation.”

With all the students migrating from station to station, Stueckle expressed her thankfulness for those who volunteered their time for this community project to teach the kids.

If your school is interested in joining the project, you can contact Jennifer Ripley Stueckle through email at Jennifer.Stueckle@mail.wvu.edu.