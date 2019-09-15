Scotts Run Museum and Trail hosts street fair for residents

OSAGE, W.Va. – A street fair was hosted in the Scotts Run area of Osage, near Morgantown, Saturday. The fair was hosted by the Scotts Run Museum and Trail as a homecoming.

The Scotts Run Museum and Trail commemorates the heritage of 13 coal camp communities, that included more than 19 ethnic groups in the 1930s, who were brought in to mine coal that would fuel America in the heyday of steam until World War II. The Scotts Run Street Fair was started in 1994 by three area churches to keep the community together.

“The heartbeat of Osage right now is the Scotts Run Museum, and it’s keeping the history alive, the 19 ethnic groups that came here in the 20s and the 30s to mine coal,” said Mary Jane Coulter, director of the Scotts Run Museum.

Residents said when the coal mines left the 13 communities in Scotts Run, the heartbeat of the community was changed. Many people are working to preserve the heritage of Scotts Run and the residents who still live there.