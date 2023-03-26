OSAGE, W.Va. (WBOY) — Scott’s Run Settlement House (SRSH) will hold various fundraising activities on April 24 from 6-8:30 p.m. at the Morgantown Art Bar, located at 268 High Street.

According to a SRSH release, tickets for the event are available for $25 on their website and will include a live “Mystery Auction,” a silent auction, food and drink as well as local band Weary Space Wanderer.

“We are excited to bring back our in-person fundraising event for the first time since 2019! We have put together an incredibly fun evening with a singular goal in mind – to raise funds to support the activities of Scott’s Run Settlement House. Any support of the event will help us further our reach and impact, especially as we see an increased need in these economically challenging times,” said Jessica Bright, Communications and Development Committee Chair.

Those interested can submit a monetary or in-kind donation sponsorship for the event, or they can submit a donation on someone else’s behalf, with all proceeds going to Scott’s Run Settlement House to help it and its clients.

“Scotts Run Settlement House, having just celebrated 100 years of service, is the oldest and largest food pantry in Monongalia County, serving over 11,000 people every year. As food insecurity unfortunately continues to grow, we are asking the community to help us continue to meet the needs of our community. We have a fun evening planned of great food and wonderful auction items to bid on,” said executive director Michael Richard.

To learn more about sponsorship opportunities or to register, call 304-599-5020 or visit www.srsh.org.