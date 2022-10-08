MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Boy Scouts of America partnered with a group of emergency response and health agencies to host Mountaineer Preparedness Weekend.

The event was held at Camp Mountaineer in Morgantown where Mon EMS, HealthNet, The Mountaineer Area Search and Rescue Group and other agencies provided stations for the scouts to learn different emergency preparedness skills.

There were 5 boy troops, and 4 girl troops in camp for the weekend. Troops from Monongalia, Preston, Marion and Harrison County all participated in the camp.

“The Boy Scouts of American motto is be prepared, and so there’s no better way to be prepared than to know the emergency response procedures. These kids go hiking in the woods, they do all of these outdoor adventures and backpacking trips, and we want them to have the tools that they need, should there be an emergency on the trail, or should there be an emergency just in their community, they need the tools to know what to do to be prepared,” said Amy Garbrick, Mountaineer Area Council Vice President of Program.

100 scouts participated in Mountaineer Preparedness Weekend, with the help of about 40 volunteers from various emergency response and health agencies in Monongalia County.