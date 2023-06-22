MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The search is underway for the WV First Foundation Region 4 representative. The WV First Foundation is a new group that is forming to distribute opioid settlement funds throughout the state.

“Basically, there’s a billion dollars and 72% of it go to this committee and foundation,” Monongalia County Commission President Tom Bloom said.

A little more than 20% of the remainder of the funds will go towards municipalities and counties to sort out.

The state is being split into six different regions, with the most populous county in each region serving as the host county. Region 4 is where most of 12 News’ viewing area resides as: Monongalia (host county), Harrison, Marion, Lewis, Upshur, Barbour, Preston, Braxton, Tucker, Randolph, Gilmer, Taylor and Doddridge all make up the region.

Each region must elect a representative to accompany five members, which will be appointed by Governor Jim Justice. Every city within each county has the right to recommend someone, which can lead to a very large process to sort out.

“It is probably one of the most important committees ever in West Virginia cause it is going to make the decision on how we deal with the opioid funding and how West Virginia deals with this crisis as we move on,” Bloom said. “This is something I think everyone needs to watch very carefully.”

According to an announcement from the commission, qualities that are being looked for in a potential representative include expertise in one or more of the following disciplines: substance abuse treatment, pharmacology, mental health, law enforcement, or finance and healthcare police and management.

The Monongalia County Commission is accepting resumes for those interested in being nominated by the group until 10 a.m. on July 5. If interested in applying, Bloom encourages people to contact Renetta McClure and the Monongalia County Commission.

On July 13 at 10 a.m., a required election will be held at the Monongalia County Center, which can be found at 270 Mylan Park Lane.