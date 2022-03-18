CHEAT LAKE, W.Va. (WBOY) – For two months, the search for a missing Morgantown man has been unsuccessful, but his mother has not lost hope.

Bryn Hargreaves was born and raised in England, where he was raised by his grandmother and mother, alongside two brothers.

Maria Andrews, Hargreaves’ mother, said her son was raised with manners.

Hargreaves, his two brothers and his mother. (Courtesy: Maria Andrews)

“If any of the guys said anything to the girls, he would get in there and say, ‘don’t you dare speak to a woman like that,'” said Andrews.

Hargreaves was a professional rugby player for the Bradford Bulls until the team entered resolution in 2012.

He moved to Pittsburgh in 2012 after finding love with a girl in Mexico who was from the US.

Bryn Hargreaves (Courtesy: Maria Andrews)

He started in the pipeline, which Andrews said, wasn’t a good fit for her son. It caused strain on Hargreaves’ relationship, and the couple split up in 2017. He then moved to north central West Virginia.

“He got laid off a job, so he moved to a different company. He got mixed up with the wrong guys. From what I’ve met, they’re not nice guys,” said Andrews.

Hargreaves has found himself in Morgantown for the last two years, living at Whisper Creek Apartments in Cheat Lake.

bryn Hargreaves (Courtesy: Maria Andrews)

“Where he lives, it’s amazing. But unfortunately, it’s so isolated. And that’s what’s happened, he became a recluse,” said Andrews.

And things only got worse from there.

“In June or July, I was told by a girl who works with him, he stopped doing his reports,” said Andrews.

It’s believed that Hargreaves suffers from chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE, due to his repeated head hits in rugby.

It caused him to have seizures that wouldn’t go away. He crashed his Jeep on Dec. 8 after having a seizure while driving down the road, which caused him to stop working.

“That would have been Bryn’s worst nightmare because he couldn’t walk, he was bed-bound,” said Andrews.

Hargraves had a conversation with his younger brother over the phone on Jan. 3 at his apartment. He hasn’t been seen or heard from since that day.

Andrews has been here in the U.S. since Hargreaves was first reported missing on Jan. 16, and her youngest son accompanied her for the first four weeks.

Andrews flew home on Friday, hoping that people here in the area can continue the search to find her son.

“I just need to know you’re okay. Whoever knows something, or wherever you are, can you get a message to him? His brothers miss him and love him. All his family,” said Andrews, when asked if she had a message for her son.

A flyer created to help find Hargreaves (Courtesy: Maria Andrews)

Hargreaves was last seen on Jan. 3 at his apartment in Cheat Lake and hasn’t been seen since. The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating and has yet to find any conclusive leads. If you have any information on the whereabouts of Hargreaves, you can contact the sheriff’s office at 304-291-7260.

There is also a website dedicated to finding Hargreaves. You can check out that website here.