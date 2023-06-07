MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department has announced via a release that it will be conducting a seatbelt checkpoint next week on a section of U.S. Route 19.

According to a release, the checkpoint will be set up on U.S. Route 19 Blue Horizon Drive on Wednesday, June 14 between the hours of 6 and 11 p.m.

The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department emphasized that it has a policy in place detailing the selection, setup and operation of checkpoints. The department also ensured that it will follow said policy and all applicable court decisions during the operation of this checkpoint.

For more information on checkpoints like these, contact W.A. Tennant of the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department at (304) 291-7260.