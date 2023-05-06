MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Main Street Morgantown’s second Arts Walk of 2023 will come to downtown Morgantown on May 13, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The free event allows local artists to showcase and sell their art along High Street and the surrounding area. Over 40 artists from Morgantown and surrounding areas are expected to attend the May 2023 Arts Walk.

“Arts Walk gives us a chance to show everyone the many different sides of Morgantown’s art scene. We see this event as a creative community street festival, where individuals can come together to celebrate and appreciate art, music, and food,” a release from Main Street Morgantown said.

From April to July, Main Street Morgantown hosts the Arts Walk on the second Saturday of each month, then the second Friday of each month from August to October.

To learn more about the featured artists and their locations, follow Main Street Morgantown on Facebook and Instagram.