MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WBOY) — Main Street Morgantown kicked off it’s second Arts Walk of the season on Saturday with the theme of “building.”

Morgantown is no stranger to the Arts Walk, as this event has grown to be very popular over the last few years. The event kicked off at 11 a.m. on Saturday and lasted until 3 p.m. that evening.

Live music on the streets of Morgantown.

“Whether that be appreciating our historic downtown buildings or building community, we invite you to celebrate with us,” Main Street Morgantown announced on an Instagram post.

Vendors took the entirety of High Street.

Over forty vendors were in attendance, offering everything from painted canvases to baked goods and handcrafted jewelry to record collections.

12 News spoke with Alexis Wilkinson, local artist and founder of Mothra Art, who has attended almost nine consecutive Art Walks as a vendor.

Alexis Wilkinson, who describes her art to be “whimsical and colorful.”

“It really brings the community together. You’re able to talk to a bunch of new people and see what’s going on in the town. It’s a good opportunity for artists or vendors to get their stuff out there,” Wilkinson said.

With the remaining summer, Main Street Morgantown plans to host plenty more Arts Walks. You can keep up with it’s schedule here.