Section of Mon River Trail to close due to WVU construction

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A portion of the Mon River Trail in Morgantown will be closed due to a West Virginia University construction project.

About a half-mile of the trail will be closed as WVU installs utility lines, Ella Belling the Executive Director of the Mon River Trail Conservancy said.

Belling said the project is slated to start January 13 and run through February 10, if all goes well and the weather is favorable.

“We are providing an assigned detour for trail users that are trying to get to work or get to destinations,” Belling said. “That would direct people up onto Beechurst, so you would either be on the sidewalk if you’re walking or on the city street if you’re biking, for about a half-mile and then you can cut back down to the rail trail.”

Belling said there are 45 other miles of trail other than the half-mile that are still open. She said she hopes people don’t get frustrated by the closure and added that the public can visit their website or the City of Morgantown’s for updates on the closure.

She said she was optimistic because when the construction of Reynolds Hall is complete students will have better access to the trail from the building Belling said.

“It’s going to be great, they’re working, as they’re building, they have plans to connect people who are trying to get into WVU’s new Reynolds Hall with a trail access spot off the backside of their building,” Belling said.