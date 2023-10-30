MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Mon River Trail in downtown Morgantown will be closed for most of the day on Tuesday in two places.

According to the Mon River Trail Conservancy, the Caperton Trail is being paved at miles 8-10, and no one will be allowed on the trail in the following two areas:

The half-mile section between the Seneca Center and WVU’s Reynolds Hall

The small section between the Deckers Creek bridge near the Wharf and the Mountain State Brewing Company

The conservancy’s post said that closure will be on Oct. 31 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The trail access points at the Caperton Trail Park and Hazel Ruby McQuain Park will not be affected, but keep in mind that portions of the trail on both sides of Hazel Ruby McQuain Park will be closed.