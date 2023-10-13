MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Over a dozen hot air balloons took to the skies on Friday morning during the second day of the annual Balloons Over Morgantown festival.

12 News was lucky enough to be able to fly with Van Anderson, the original founder of Morgantown’s annual balloon festival, the Mountaineer Balloon Festival. Anderson’s balloon launched at about 8 a.m. and treated us with a perfect aerial view of Morgantown and some of its notable landmarks.

Below are some of the best shots of the other balloons during the flight.

Here are some aerial views of a few of Morgantown’s recognizable landmarks.

Aerial view of downtown Morgantown and the Westover bridge (WBOY image)

Aerial view of Morgantown High School (WBOY image)

Aerial view of the WVU Coliseum and football stadium (WBOY image)

Aerial view of Woodburn Circle (WBOY image)

Aerial view of Sabraton (WBOY image)

And here are some other pictures that are just too darn pretty not to include!