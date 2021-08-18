Sen. Capito visits Mon Health to learn about West Virginia startup technology

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Republican Senator Shelley Moore Capito visited Mon Health in Morgantown on Wednesday to learn about how the company is developing the latest medical advances in West Virginia.

Aug. 18 marked Congressional Startup Day; Capito is one of two senators to co-chair the day, along with New Jersey Democratic Senator Cory Booker.

During the visit, Mon Health was given the Health Devices Achievement Award by ECRI.

Representatives from Mon Health met with Capito and gave her a tour of some of the latest advancements made to medical technology. The devices came from research done throughout the Mountain State, cultivated and sold by Mon Health so that West Virginians could have access to the best care in-state.

In her remarks after the tour, Capito stressed how the pandemic had taught her the importance of access to top-quality medical care. She said she was thrilled with the developments she was shown and was even more content that they were made in West Virginia for other West Virginians.

“It’s not only the creative and visionary discovery of building something, but then to have it actually manufactured here is a major plus, as well.” – Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.)

Following her visit to Mon Health, Capito met with Vantage Ventures, a Morgantown-based venture capital firm, to discuss its role in funding and keeping startup companies in West Virginia.