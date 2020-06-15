Sen. Joe Manchin remembers cancer research advocate and philanthropist Betty Puskar

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. - A man is facing an armed robbery charge after police said he robbed a residence in Morgantown along with two unidentified individuals.

A criminal complaint filed by the Morgantown Police Department stated that on Sunday, June 14 at approximately 5:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to a reported burglary at a residence on Huntington Avenue. The complaint stated that 911 dispatchers said the caller was outside of the house and his roommate was being held at gunpoint inside the house by several robbers. Dispatchers also stated that the caller heard a gunshot, according to police.