FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) has announced $689,631 from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for nine West Virginia housing organizations, including in Fairmont and Morgantown.

Manchin said in a press release that all West Virginians should have a “warm, safe place to sleep at night,” and that he hopes to see positive changes result from the funding.

You can see the full list of organizations receiving funding and the amount to be received below:

$118,461 – Housing Authority of Mingo County

$110,408 – Charleston-Kanawha Housing Authority

$102,564 – The Fairmont-Morgantown Housing Authority

$100,842 – Wheeling Housing Authority

$94,329 – Apple Tree Gardens Apartments, Jefferson County

$53,846 – Randolph County Housing Authority

$52,500 – Benwood McMechen Housing Authority, Marshall County

$50,463 – Parkersburg Housing Authority

A majority of the provided funds will go towards HUD’s Family Self-Sufficiency (FSS) Program to support families who rely on welfare and will assist in the payment of childcare, homeownership education, and financial literacy.

In addition to these funds, $6,218 dollars will go towards HUD’s Homeless Foster Youth to Independence Initiative in Fairmont and Morgantown, which assists those who have or are about to leave foster care and are at risk of homelessness.