MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – Suncrest Elementary School in Morgantown received two noteworthy guests on Monday morning. U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and FOX News’ Dana Perino visited the school to speak to and empower fourth and fifth graders with Capito’s Girls Rise Up program.

“What I want to do is see these girls become the next leaders in West Virginia and in the world,” Senator Capito said to 12 News.

U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) speaks with students at Suncrest Elementary School in Morgantown, W.Va. on Monday, September 26, 2022. (Courtesy of Shelley Moore Capito’s Office)

This marked the 26th event for the program that is centered around self-confidence, fitness and education. Educators at Suncrest found the event to be extremely valuable to students.

“Their visit and what they’re saying really plays a big part in what we do here, which is to build the positive character in every single student that we have here,” Principal Doug Gaither said. “We want every student to come here and know that they’re valued, loved, be anything they want to be, and this program fit perfect into that.”

FOX News’ Dana Perino engages with students at Suncrest Elementary School in Morgantown, W.Va. on Monday, September 26, 2022. (Courtesy of Shelley Moore Capito’s Office)

U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) engages with students at Suncrest Elementary School in Morgantown, W.Va. on Monday, September 26, 2022. (Courtesy of Shelley Moore Capito’s Office)

“I think it’s amazing,” Assistant Principal Rosetta Le said. “It does go along with our vision and I think it’s something our girls will take with them for the rest of their lives. I think they’ll be happy and in the future, they’ll love to know that a United States senator took the time to pour into them.”

Perino and Senator Capito engaged in an activity with the students that helped them focus on self-growth and improvements in certain areas. Perino, who visited from New York and hosts multiple shows for FOX News, was excited to be able to influence young girls.

“The message that I tried to deliver to them is that your future is exceedingly bright,” Perino said to 12 News. “You are an educated, American women, you are going to do well. All you have to decide is how hard do you want to work, but you’ll have to make good decisions along the way.”

All parties involved hoped that students have takeaways from the program. Some students even alluded to it being an incredible opportunity.

“It’s just really cool and an experience that not everybody gets to have,” Suncrest student Anna Gerdes said.