MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) and his family gathered Thursday at WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital, for the unveiling of his locker.

Senator Manchin’s new locker is located in the Hostetler Family Resource Center on the 10th floor of the Children’s Hospital and is designed to resemble a WVU locker room.

“It’s a financial support that everyone in here that has donated for their locker, but it’s also an inspiration. It’s something that encouraged each of these individuals. There’s educational items in there that allow our families and our kids to be able to come up and say, ‘well who is this?’ ‘what did they do?’ ‘what did they accomplish?’” Founder of the Hoss Foundation, Jeff Hostetler said.

Senator Manchin said that he is happy with his locker coming to fruition. He said that WVU and WVU Children’s Hospital are a big part of his life and that he is delighted that he can give back to these organizations.