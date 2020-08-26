Senators Capito & Manchin announce DOT funding for public transportation in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) announced funding for public transportation in Morgantown on Wednesday

The senators, who are both members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $40,000 in funding from the U.S. Department of Transportation to support the Mountain Line Transit Project in Morgantown, according to a release from Senator Capito’s office.

The release stated the the funding is made available through the DOT’s competitive Accelerating Innovative Mobility (AIM) grant program and will promote innovative approaches to improve financing, system design and service of the Urban Mass Transit Authority in Morgantown and the surrounding area.

Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV)

“As the city of Morgantown continues to grow, we must provide the resources our public transportation sector needs to accommodate residents. Furthermore, COVID-19 restrictions that protect the health of West Virginians have limited mass transit options, especially in our larger cities. This funding will assist the Monongalia Urban Mass Transit Authority and their current initiatives, improving the quality of public transit in the region. I am pleased to see this competitive grant funding come to West Virginia and look forward to the benefits it will create.” Senator Shelley Moore Capito

Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV)