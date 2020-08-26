Senators Capito & Manchin announce DOT funding for public transportation in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) announced funding for public transportation in Morgantown on Wednesday
The senators, who are both members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $40,000 in funding from the U.S. Department of Transportation to support the Mountain Line Transit Project in Morgantown, according to a release from Senator Capito’s office.
The release stated the the funding is made available through the DOT’s competitive Accelerating Innovative Mobility (AIM) grant program and will promote innovative approaches to improve financing, system design and service of the Urban Mass Transit Authority in Morgantown and the surrounding area.
“As the city of Morgantown continues to grow, we must provide the resources our public transportation sector needs to accommodate residents. Furthermore, COVID-19 restrictions that protect the health of West Virginians have limited mass transit options, especially in our larger cities. This funding will assist the Monongalia Urban Mass Transit Authority and their current initiatives, improving the quality of public transit in the region. I am pleased to see this competitive grant funding come to West Virginia and look forward to the benefits it will create.”Senator Shelley Moore Capito
“Morgantown is one of the fastest growing cities in West Virginia and this significant investment from the Department of Transportation will provide necessary resources to allow for the continued development of the Mountain Line Transit Project. Safe, reliable and affordable public transportation is essential for the continued growth of the city and I will continue fighting for investments like these for every West Virginia community.”Senator Joe Manchin