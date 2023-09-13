MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Suicide is currently the second leading cause of death for young adults. While still in National Suicide Awareness Month, West Virginia University’s Carruth Center and Active Minds teamed up on Tuesday to host a ‘Send Silence Packing’ event to raise awareness and provide resources.

“Suicide is preventable,” Carruth Center Director T.Anne Hawkins said. “If we can help students who are struggling with suicidal thoughts feel seen and heard and to connect with other students and other members in their community and their family, we strongly believe that suicide is preventable.”

WVU marks the fourth out of 20 stops on this year’s tour for the rotating exhibit. Participants were able write inspirational messages to others and walked among 100 backpacks that share stories of loss and hope.

Send Silence Packing (WBOY – Image)

One of the questions that is posed with the exhibit is ‘what would you say to someone who is struggling?”

“What I would say is that we see you. We hear you and we are absolutely here for you,” Hawkins said. “There is a community of people that value you and we want to help.”

“I appreciate them for being willing to speak up about them and (I would keep) referring them to the right resources available to them,” Active Minds Exhibit Coordinator TJ Fields said.

The National Suicide and Crisis Hotline is 988. Fields said that his goal with the Send Silence Packing exhibit isn’t to just help one student, but instead a wide population.

“Just helping one student isn’t enough for us,” Fields said. “Our (goal) is to help as many students as possible, you know? When I started this tour, I decided that I wanted to touch as many people as possible and I feel like I have been doing a great job deal of that.”