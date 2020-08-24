Separate lawsuits filed after rockslide in Morgantown that hit car and PRT vehicle

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Two lawsuits have been filed against the West Virginia University Board of Governors after a February rockslide incident involving a car and a PRT vehicle.

Dino Colombo is representing Susan Cramer and Chloe Bolin in the lawsuits.

According to the lawsuit for Cramer, the plaintiff argues that on Feb. 10, a large boulder broke loose from West Virginia University property, rolled down a steep grade and collided with her car as she was driving north on Monongahela Boulevard. The lawsuit states that Cramer was seriously and permanently injured in the incident.

The lawsuit further claims that WVU has known about the problem of falling rocks in that area for decades, citing a newspaper article from 1983. It argues that the WVUBOG failed to take any appropriate action to address the situation on the property.

The lawsuit asserts one count of negligence against the WVUBOG. It lists 11 injuries Cramer sustained in the incident, which have left her with permanent disabilities, according to court documents.

In the Bolin lawsuit, the plaintiff argues that in the same incident, a large boulder broke loose, rolled down a steep grade and hit a PRT vehicle that Bolin was riding in. It also claims that Bolin was seriously and permanently injured.

This lawsuit makes similar claims about the WVUBOG knowledge of the condition of the area and its alleged failure to address it properly.

Bolin’s lawsuit also asserts one count of negligence against the WVUBOG, which also has ownership of the PRT rail line. The lawsuit claims that the WVUBOG should have foreseen the risk of debris falling and possibly hitting the PRT rail line, and it failed to take action to prevent such an event from happening.

Further, the lawsuit lists six injuries Bolin suffered in the incident.

Both lawsuits seek a jury trial.