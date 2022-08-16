MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Main Street Morgantown Tuesday announced in a press release it will hold its sixth Arts Walk of the year on Saturday, Sept. 10.

September’s Arts Walk will feature more than 60 artists mostly set up along High Street. Those artists and their locations along the Arts Walk will be featured on Main Street Morgantown’s Facebook and Instagram pages, according to the release. There will also be music and food.

Those interested in being vendors at September’s Arts Walk event have until Sept. 2 to apply. Click here to do so.

Arts Walks are held on the second Saturday of each month from April through October. Main Street Morgantown said its last one of the year will be on Oct. 14.