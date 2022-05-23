CHEAT LAKE, W.Va. – A service dog is still missing after she and her family were involved in a car accident in Monongalia County on Saturday.

Heidi is a German Shepherd/Deerhound mix and was last seen in the Cheat Lake area near Route 43. She has been loose since about 2:30 p.m. on Saturday. Heidi is wearing a purple collar with white reflectors and a rabies tag from Colorado. Several people believe that they saw her in Pennsylvania.

The owner is not from the area and is staying until their seizure alert dog is found.

Anyone with information can reach out to 12 News on Facebook or email us at news@wboy.com, and we will connect you with the owner.