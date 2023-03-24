BLACKSVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — Monongalia County Schools announced that students will be dismissed before lunch on Friday at several schools due to flooding risks.

According to a Facebook post, Clay-Battelle High School, Clay-Battelle Middle School and Mason Dixon Elementary School, all in Blacksville, are at risk of flooding. The middle and high school will be dismissed at 10:30 a.m., and the elementary school will be dismissed at 11:30 a.m., the post said. Preston County Schools will also be dismissing 2 hours early for possible flooding.

Monongalia, Preston and several other counties are under a Flood Watch that is in effect until Saturday morning. Gov. Jim Justice has also declared that all 55 counties are under a State of Preparedness due to possible flooding.

According to our StormTracker 12 meteorologists, the majority of the rain should wrap up by Saturday morning. For the latest updates on north central West Virginia weather, check the StormTracker 12 weather page and download the StormTracker 12 app.