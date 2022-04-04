MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University kicked off Sexual Assault Awareness Month on Monday with a ‘Bagels and Boundaries’ event.

April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, meaning WVU was ready to help raise public awareness about sexual assault and educate the community on how to prevent sexual violence.

The ‘Bagels and Boundaries’ event helps partners understand and respect each other’s boundaries.



‘Bagels and Boundaries’ event starting SAAM. (WBOY Images.)

Creating healthy boundaries is important to be clear on what you want, what your beliefs are, and what are your limits.

“So, it’s important to talk to students about boundaries so that one they know how to set those boundaries, but two they know when those boundaries are crossed where they can go for resources and support, that there are offices here, there are resources on our campus and in the community that can help them with these types of issues,” said Akeya Carter-Bozman, Prevention Specialist with Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion team at WVU.



Dating Boundaries card for SAAM. (WBOY Images.)

The entire month of April will have workshops, events, and programs that will be open to the community to participate in.

If you need to speak to someone 24/7 for help with an anonymous call contact: 304-906-9930

Always call 911 in the case of an emergency.