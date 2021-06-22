Shorty Anderson Auto Services experiences more flooding in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A little more than a week after a major flood forced Shorty Anderson Auto Services to shut down, another flood hit the area. Fortunately, this time, it wasn’t as bad.

Co-owner Travis Rowan said the flooding was not as severe because the construction site behind his auto shop, finally, installed a silt fence and retention pond to hold back the floodwater. However, because the drains on Stewart St., where Shorty’s is located, are still clogged from the first flood, some clear water got into the business.

Travis Rowan

Last night we had a pretty hard rain and we saw it coming, so we came over to check. And by the time we got here, Stewart St. was completely flooded, again, so we came into the shop. We saw we had a very little bit of clearwater coming in the back door and a little bit in the front. We noticed that it appears their water retention pond is working now that it is hooked up, so I wished they would have hooked it up before the rain on Sunday (June 13). We, probably, could have avoided all this mess, but I think that shows that it really needed to be hooked up before then. Travis Rowan – Co-Owner Shorty Anderson’s Auto Services

Rowan said there was no mud, like last time, so the clean up process was, relatively, easy.

With the construction site and heavy rain, he said, it’s probably just too much water for the drains to handle. He said he expects Stewart St. to flood every time a heavy rain comes, but he’ll be happy as long as it stays out of his shop.

Remanants of water from second flood

Aftermath of second flood



“I think if we can get these drains cleaned out over here, you know, our issue will be over for now at least,” Rowan said. “I mean, once there’s roofs and blacktop or concrete, you know, we’re going to introduce even more water, so we’ll see what comes with that.”

Shorty’s co-owner said he’s still waiting on the Morgantown Utility Board (MUB) to come and clean out and unclog the ditches. Unfortunately, MUB is very backed up, he said, and has not been able to stop by Stewart St.

Clogged ditch on Stewart St., right across the road from Shorty’s

“I really hope they make it out here soon,” Rowan said. “That would probably help a lot with the flooding of Stewart St., you know, if we can get these ditches out here cleaned up, so hopefully they make it out soon.”

In the meantime, Rowan said, he is still working on filling his insurance claim. On Monday, June 21, they cleared out most of the equipment.

Rowan working on his insurance claim

Shorty’s took out everything that was salvageable. It is now relying on another site to run its operations.

“Today I’m logging parts that were destroyed and tools so I can get a good list to the insurance company,” said Rowan.