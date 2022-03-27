MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Showmasters hosted its final gun show in the area for several months on March 26 and 27.

Showmasters held the final show at the J.W. Ruby Community Center at Mylan Park in Monongalia County.

Vendors from north central West Virginia and beyond showed their guns and knives, while attendees bought, sold and traded weaponry.

An event attendee checks out a gun at the Showmasters Gun Show in Monongalia County. (WBOY Image)

Also available for purchase were snacks, including Girl Scout Cookies from an area troop.

Officials from Showmasters said the gun shows help teach first-timers about guns and what would fit their needs.

“We always encourage, like, first-time buyers or people who are kind of unsure ‘do I need a gun? What gun would I get?’ You just start talking to vendors, and they are more than happy to kind of explain, especially the first-time process, to kind of calm the nerves, I guess, going about it,” said Christian Burton, a manager for Showmasters. “Once it starts warming up, people are doing their yard work, taking their vacations for summer. Got to make it worthwhile to host events and have events.”

Showmasters will bring its gun show back to north central West Virginia on Oct. 22 and 23 at the National Guard Armory in Fairmont.

To see a full list of dates and locations for the gun show, you can check out its schedule here.