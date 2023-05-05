MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — July 6, 2012—a date that will be forever remembered by friends and family of Skylar Neese.

“I wouldn’t wish what I went through on the two people that put me through it,” Skylar’s father Dave Neese said in an interview with 12 News on May 4.

Skylar snuck out of her family’s Star City apartment that night to hang out with who she thought were her friends Sheila Eddy and Rachel Shoaf. What Neese didn’t know is that the two had other plans.

Eddy and Shoaf drove Skylar across the Mason-Dixon line into Greene County, Pennsylvania, to kill her and bury her body.

Skylar Neese

It took months for the police to find her body. Shoaf was sentenced to 30 years in prison, with the possibility of parole after 10 years, while Eddy was sentenced to life in prison.

“They’re cold blooded killers,” Dave said. “They never deserve to walk free again.”

At the time, it was a national story picked up by the likes of Dateline and Dr. Phil.

Fast forward almost 11 years after Skylar’s death, Shoaf is set for her first parole hearing on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. Both of Skylar’s parents, Dave and Mary, plan on testifying against Shoaf for the nightmares she put their family through.

“I absolutely want her in the room, I absolutely want her to hear everything I have to say,” Dave said. “She wants a second chance at life, but where’s Skylar’s second chance? She didn’t get one. [Shoaf] shouldn’t get one either.”

Dave said he has written his speech 73 times ahead of testifying against Shoaf, and he plans to write it 73 more ahead of the parole hearing.

“Rachel Shoaf does not deserve to be out of prison,” Dave said.

He isn’t the only one advocating for Shoaf to remain in Lakin Correctional Center. More than 32,000 people have signed an online petition with hopes that Shoaf will stay behind bars.

Online petition advocating for Shoaf to remain in prison

“It means a lot to me because of the unity,” Dave said. “A lot of people think like I do.”

People have shown support to Dave, the Neese family and loved ones by signing the online petition but also through small gestures. People from all across the country have helped decorate a memorial for Skylar at the place where she was found in Greene County.

“They have come out and left their mark here because they want people to know that they visited Skylar’s memorial,” Dave said. “That means a lot to us. It really does.”

Skylar Neese’s memorial is located near Brave, PA.

In return, Dave is paying that back by speaking at churches, schools and prisons to raise awareness and teach others how something like this can affect a family forever.

“In prisons, I get a great response. I try to go a little bit different. I try to show them what the ripple effects of their crimes are because when you do something to somebody, it doesn’t just affect that person,” Dave said. “They had family. You had family, and in Skylar’s case, the whole world has been affected, you know? When a person commits a crime against another person, the ripple effects behind that can go forever.”

“Skylar wanted to leave her mark and she definitely has,” Dave said.

