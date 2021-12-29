Slackliners at Seneca Rocks capture stunning photo after a year of trying

Hai Thai was captured walking in front of the full moon.

SENECA ROCKS, W.Va. – A group of photographers and slackliners have been working to take the perfect picture at Seneca Rocks for over a year.

“I’m not sure that anything like this have ever been done by another group,” said Jesse Thornton, Photographer.

Photographer Dave Johnston used software to determine the best time to make their attempts to capture the perfect photo.

“After a year and a half of planning and disappointment, it was just thrilling, [he] literally walked right out onto the line for the first time right when the moon got into position.” Dave Johnston, Photographer.

Their first try was back in October of 2020, but it wasn’t until December 15, 2021 that they accomplished their goal.

“Audibly cheering… excitedly, as the moon was coming up, as it was actually happening,” said Perry Bennett, Photographer.

The slackliners travelled hours to get to Seneca Rocks, hiked for 30 minutes, repelled 60 feet and climbed 80 feet just to be in the right place at the right time.

“I’ll say it’s like it was the realization of a dream, which is what shooting for the moon is all about,” said Hai Thai, Climber, Highliner.

“Once it happened, I think a lot of tension just melted away,” said Wade Desai, Climber, Highliner.

Thai said Dean Potters slacklining work out West was a high inspiration for this goal.

For the attempts in 2020, there were at least five slackliners, but only two remained for the realization of this dream.

“For Hai and I to do this alone, it was an obstacle in terms of planning and a lot of trust, and teamwork, and communication,” said Desai.

“Overall, the obstacles were literally astronomical,” said Thai.

Their safety while being up so high in the air was a priority, and so there are back up systems for each item in case of failure.

The group has conquered these obstacles, but there will be more in the future, as the slackliners plan to seek out other similar challenges.