Small Business Administration’s Emerging Leaders Program now accepting applications

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) West Virginia District Office is announcing the launch of its 2021 free Emerging Leaders executive-training program for area small businesses.

Melissa Loder, the senior area business opportunity specialist, said the program is geared toward helping businesses succeed.

“We know it can be difficult for small businesses to find time to plan and execute for their business, so SBA has this Emerging Leaders Program where businesses can develop a five-year growth plan,” Loder. “And they can to the next level of growth and success. It is set up to be their business, a small business, as an actual live case study.”

Small businesses along High St.

SBA is currently taking applications and it will allow 20 small businesses, Loder said.

Space is limited, small business interested in the program must meet the following criteria:

Annual sales of $250,000 to $10 million.

In business three years or more.

At least one employee in addition to the owner.

Commit to one mid-morning meeting every other week from April to October online for approximately 100 hours of combined classroom time, homework, specialized workshops, and meetings with peers and local business leaders.

Participation extends to the owner, president, CEO, COO, CFO, or key decision-maker.

Small business on High St.

Loder said she is excited for the new class of businesses because it is gratifying to help businesses succeed.

“This is one of the best feel-goods that I have in my life,” Loder said. “When a small business takes their business to the next level, they reach out to me and say ‘thank you, I could not have done it without SBA’s help.’ It really gives me a thrill.”