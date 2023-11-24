MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Small Business Saturday is coming hot off the heels of Black Friday, but that doesn’t mean the deals will be any less tempting.

The City of Morgantown will have plenty to do as you find yourself in between bargain hunting. If you need a break from the cold you can stop into the Holiday Hub for complimentary hot cocoa and cookies. The Holiday Hub can be found in the Ward Building, directly across from the Monongalia County Commission building.

A “Moonlight Market” will also be held at the Morgantown Farmers Market Plaza on Spruce Street from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. where you can find local vendors, food, live music and more.

Several local businesses on High Street will be offering some great deals all Saturday long. Here are just a few of them: