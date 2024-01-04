MORGANTOWN W.Va. (WBOY) — State Treasurer Riley Moore stopped by Mountainview Elementary School on Thursday to announce the start of the statewide 2024 SMART529 “When I Grow Up” essay contest which gives students a chance to get a kickstart on paying for college.

The contest gives students from kindergarten through fifth grade the opportunity to win up to $5,000 to put in a SMART529 higher education savings plan. All students have to do is submit a 200-word essay about what they want to be when they grow up.

15 winners will be picked from three regions across the state. Each winner will receive $500, but one will be randomly selected to receive the $5,000 in a SMART529 savings plan which allows families’ college savings to grow tax-free.

“It’s so important to get going early so that you can compound that interest and save the dollars to be able to pay for your child’s college education. Secondarily, you can write these contributions off on your taxes in the state,” Treasurer Moore said.

More than 3000 children wrote essays for 2023’s contest about occupations ranging from speech pathologist to helicopter pilot to fashion designer.

Submitted essays must be postmarked or time-stamped by Feb. 23, 2024, at 11:59 p.m.