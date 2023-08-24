MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Friday marks the last day for the Summer Concert Series at the Ruby Amphitheater in Morgantown, but it’s ready to close out the year on an ‘All Star’ caliber performance by Smash Mouth.

“We are real excited to have them here to close out the ruby summer concert series,” said City of Morgantown Director of Arts and Cultural Development Vincent Kitch.

The hit band will be taking the stage at 8 p.m. If you’re unfamiliar with the band, you may remember some of their hit songs from the first Shrek movie, such as “All Star” and “I’m a Believer.”

The event is free to attend and organizers say they are expecting a large crowd.

“We are expecting three, four, five thousand people and our amphitheater seats 1,600, so if you can imagine, there is going to be people standing and filling all of the grassy areas,” Kitch said.

People are able to bring camping chairs or blankets with them for seating. Coolers will also be permitted for people to bring snacks and drinks, but food trucks will be in attendance.

Motorcycle Drive-By, a local 90s and 2000s band, will be playing at 7 p.m. before Smash Mouth performs and the night will be capped off with fireworks.

People are encouraged to park in the parking garage near the Ruby Ampitheater or the one on University Avenue. While the Summer Concert Series comes to an end on Friday, the city has released a schedule for the free fall Ruby Movie Series.