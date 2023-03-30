The Ruby Hazel McQuain Park’s amphitheater could be the place to be once the snow clears. (WBOY Image)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The City of Morgantown has finalized its 2023 Ruby Summer Concert Series at Ruby Amphitheater in Hazel Ruby McQuain Park.

The concerts are free to attend and will start on Friday, June 2 and run through Friday, Aug. 25. Opening acts begin at 6:30 p.m. and headliners take the stage at 8 p.m.; the last show of the season will feature a small fireworks show at the end, according to a press release from the City of Morgantown.

The following lineup was released Thursday:

The Stranger- Billy Joel Tribute with opener Philadelphia Freedom June 2;

Color Me Badd with opener The Heavy Hitter June 9;

Love and Theft with opener Christian Lopez June 16;

Debbie Gibson with opener Holly Forbes June 23;

Oak Ridge Boys with opener The Davisson Brothers July 7;

MANIA- The ABBA Tribute with opener Adrian and the Soul Miners July 14;

Caleb Johnson with opener The Michael Weber Show July 21;

Thunderstruck- AC/DC Tribute with opener The Jukebox Band July 28;

Los Lobos with opener Del Castillo Aug. 4;

Home Free with opener Morgan White Aug. 11;

Sam Bush with opener Andrew Adkins Aug. 18;

Smashmouth with opener Motorcycle Drive-By Aug. 25

There will be food and beverage vendors on-site within walking distance of the amphitheater, as well as public parking at Wharf Street Parking, Pleasant & Chestnut Street Parking, University Avenue & Chestnut Street, and Spruce Street Parking.

More information about the concert series is available online.