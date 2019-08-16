Smile Express gearing up for another year of area school visits

MORGANTOWN W.Va. – The Monongalia County Health Department’s Smile Express is preparing for another year of school visits.

Last year, the Smile Express traveled to many counties to provide dental exams and care to students.

Students in Monongalia, Marion, Harrison, Lewis, Braxton and Wetzel counties will be receiving Smile Express consent forms.

Parents or guardians of students who wish to be seen when the Smile Express visits should fill this out and return it to the school.

“We definitely want to capture those kids that maybe haven’t had a dental visit in awhile, so that we can put them on the road to better dental health,” said Tiffany Summerlin, Smile Express.

Children without dental insurance will be seen without any cost.