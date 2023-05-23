MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Sodexo has put on a “soup-er” star effort to help battle food insecurity in Morgantown. The company, which is the food service provider for West Virginia University, made and donated 150 gallons of chicken noodle soup to local groups on Tuesday.

Some of those groups that will be impacted include the Salvation Army’s House Cafe, the Bartlett House, the Ronald McDonald House and the Morgantown Community Kitchen.

“We’re really happy to be able to help the community in this way,” Sodexo Communications Manager Tiffany Peden said.

Stop Hunger Initiative (WBOY – Image)

The donation was a part of Sodexo’s annual Servathon campaign and the Stop Hunger Initiative. Every April and May, Sodexo empowers its employees around the world to join forces, engage their teams and fight hunger in their local communities.

“Everyone just works together and had a great time all for a terrific cause,” Peden said.

Around 30 employees gathered at WVU’s Erickson Alumni Center to chop up herbs, cook chicken and vegetables, heat up the broth, load up the truck and more.

“People showed up in full force today to volunteer,” Peden said. “For them to go above and beyond in their free time to volunteer for this is just really great to see.”