MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the two-day Gardner Winter Music Festival was able to be held in person at South Middle School in Morgantown.

The festival has been bringing traditional Appalachian music, song, and dance to the region since 1979 and features music in the auditorium, workshops, informal jam sessions, a swing dance, and a square dance.

On Saturday, there will be multiple workshops including hammered dulcimer, fiddle, guitar, tin whistle, autoharp, banjo, spoons, and more. Admission for adults is five dollars per person, with free admission for musicians and children under seven. Workshops are set to start at 11 a.m. and the event will run until 10 p.m.

Organizers stressed the importance of carrying the traditions while teaching Appalachian-style music to future generations.

“The important thing is passing on this application music and making sure that it doesn’t die with our older generation, and that would be the tragedy of it. It has gone on for hundreds of years. People came over from Europe and settled here in Appalachia they brought their music with us, with them,” said Judy Werner, Director of the Gardner Winter Music Festival.

Worley Gardner started the festival in 1978 and his late wife Margaret continued it after his passing. Officials with the festival said that they anticipate a few hundred people attending both days of the festival.

“And many of the songs we play are Irish tunes, English tunes, Scottish tunes, European tunes, many of which are Americanized, changed around from the original traditional folk songs. But um, we have our own Appalachian music that was written here,” Werner said.

Festival officials added that coming to the winter music festival is like a family reunion for the musicians. The festival offers a time of celebration and collaboration between the musicians and the attendees. People from neighboring states and across the Mountain State attend and participate in the festival.